Town council tax will fall

Three town councils have reduced their council tax precept for the next financial year, meaning residents living in their areas will be paying less.

The amount of council tax paid to South Elmsall Town Council will drop by 0.1 per cent, in South Hiendley there will be a reduction of 0.77 per cent and the bill paid to Ryhill will fall by 1.45 per cent.

Clare Baxter, clerk at South Elmsall Town Council, said: “The authorities have been able to reduce the amount paid by individual households due to savvy budgeting.”