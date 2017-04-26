Tour de Yorkshire: Forged by legacy

The Tour de Yorkshire cycling race arose as a legacy event following the success of the visit of the 2014 Tour de France to God’s own county.

It is promoted by the Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) and is rated as a 2.1 event as part of the UCI Europe Tour.

2016: Tour de Yorkshire in Scarborough.

The first two stages of the 2014 Tour, also organised by ASO, from Leeds to Harrogate, and York to Sheffield, were nicknamed Le Tour de Yorkshire.

To date, the race has always taken place over the three days before the May Day bank holiday.

The route for the first race in 2015 was Bridlington–Scarborough, Selby–York, and Wakefield–Leeds.

The overall winner was Lars Petter Nordhaug of Team Sky. Samuel Sánchez (BMC Racing Team) was second and Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar) was third. Nordhaug also won the points classification and Team Sky won the teams classification. The mountains classification was won by Nicolas Edet (Cofidis).

In 2016 the route covered Beverley–Settle, Otley–Doncaster, and Middlesbrough–Scarborough with the overall winner Frenchman Thomas Voeckler of Team Direct Énergie. There was also a women’s race won by Kirsten Wild of Team Hitec Products.

The 2017 Tour will take place from April 28 until April 30 with the route Bridlington–Scarborough, Tadcaster–Harrogate and Bradford–Sheffield.

The women’s race will take place on the Tadcaster–Harrogate section.