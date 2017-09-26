Tonight: Brexit TV debate live from the Hepworth

A live television debate about Brexit will be screened from the city’s Hepworth gallery tonight.

People who voted to leave the European Union in the Brexit referendum were invited to be audience members at the 7pm broadcast on Channel 4 News.

Hepworth Wakefield.

Political figures will take part in a panel discussion as part of the show, which will be presented by Channel 4’s Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

In last June’s referendum 66.3 per cent of voters in the Wakefield Council area opted to leave the EU, compared to 33.6 per cent who wanted to stay in.

Nationally, the Brexit side won by 51.9 to 48.1 per cent.

Around 50 audience members will take part in this evening’s broadcast. People who wish to be in the audience should first e-mail amelia.jenne@itn.co.uk

Audience members should arrive from 6.15pm at the Hepworth, on Gallery Walk, Wakefield.