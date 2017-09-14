Tigers players to unveil planters after £500k town revamp

The colours of Castleford Tigers have been put proudly on show in floral displays around the town.

Planters, decorated with black and amber, will be unveiled this weekend as part of celebration to mark £500,000 worth of improvements in Castleford town centre.

The 26 commemorative planters are a nod to the Tigers’ contribution to rugby league and achievements in the town and include a list of the names of players past and present.

They will be officially unveiled by Tigers representatives on Saturday.

Coach Daryl Powell, players Michael Shenton and Andy Lynch, coach and former player Danny Orr, and chief executive Steve Gill, will be present for the grand reveal.

And they will be joined by a number of former players from the much-loved rugby league club, which recently won the 2017 League Leaders Shield.

As well as the planters, the revamp, has also seen new seating, lighting and bins installed around the centre.

And resurfacing work to roads and pavements has also been carried out.

Coun Denise Jeffery, the council’s cabinet member for economic growth and regeneration, said: “Castleford is a great place and this extra investment boost has really made a difference to the town centre.

“We are all very proud of our rugby league team and are delighted to mark their fantastic contribution to the sport and the town with the new planters.”

Plans for the revamp, designed to increase footfall in the area, first went on show last June. Coun Jeffery said the changes would help “revitalise” the town centre.

The celebration event will take place from 1.30pm this Saturday at the top of Sagar Street.