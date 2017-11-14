Ticking off days until Christmas

The Christmas festivities at National Trust Nostell will have a clock work theme this year.

The festive theme is the final celebration of the John Harrison clock, which turned 300-years-old this year. Harrison was born nearby at Foulby and invented the marine chronometer.

As part of the celebrations, the house and gardens will also be festooned with traditional greenery, lights and handcrafted decorations inspired by the historic ticking treasure.

Other highlights include the last Nostell Nights event of the year on Friday, December 1 with live music from Mi Mye, festive vinyl tunes from Long Division and artisan food from The Cure Charcuterie paired with beer and ‘clocktails’ from Wakefield Beer Exchange.

Visitors can also book onto a series of artist-led workshops from green woodworking and embroidery to willow wreath making and festive felting.

The festivities continue when Father Christmas returns to Nostell for three festive weekends from December 2.

Youngsters can visit him in his cosy corner or join him for breakfast or a festive picnic tea for £11 per person.

There’s also plenty to do over the school holidays, with the family-themed fun starting on Monday, December 18.

The wide range of activities include decoration-making, orienteering and winter vegetable planting. Youngsters can go den building in Joiner’s Wood, burn off some steam on the cycle trail, follow the festive trail around the gardens or pick up a nature spotter sheet to look out for winter wildlife.

See www.nationaltrust.org.uk/nostell-priory-and-parkland for more information about dates, times and prices.