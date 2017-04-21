Three people injured in three-car pile-up

Enquiries are ongoing into a crash that injured three people yesterday afternoon.
Police were called to Bar Lane, Midgely, near Netherton, at around 2pm yesterday following the crash, which involved three cars.
A pensioner was freed by firefighters as police closed the road and diverted traffic away from the scene.
West Yorkshire Police tweeted the pictures today and said: “Three vehicle RTC, Bar Lane, Midgley, yesterday. Three people injured, thankfully not serious. Enquiries ongoing.”
Road closed after three-car crash
