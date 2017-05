thousands of people attended an American-themed car show which was the first event of its kind in Wakefield city centre.

Around 400 cars and 150 classic motorcycles were on display when the Wakefield Classic and American Car Show took over the city on Sunday.

Roads were closed during the event, previously held at Silcoates School.

Attractions included ‘The Stig’, Star Wars Characters and American-style food.

Cash was raised for the Yorkshire Air ambulance and Alzheimer’s Society.