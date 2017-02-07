Thieves who stole £238k of cars could be jailed for further five years

A pair of thieves who stole £238,000 worth of cars could be sent back to prison for five years if they re-offend when they are released.

Thomas Quinn, 37, and Gordon Hopkins, 39, are serving a combined 11 year sentence for taking vehicles from across West Yorkshire between October 2015 and April 2016.

They were jailed following an investigation by Wakefield CID.

And the pair, both from Leeds, have now been handed a serious crime prevention order, the first ever given out by Wakefield detectives.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Bugg of Wakefield CID, said: “Quinn and Hopkins were responsible for a string of high value break-ins across West Yorkshire in 2015 and we are delighted to have secured the district’s first Serious Crime Prevention order against them.

“If they re-offend on release from prison the order means they will face up to an extra five years in jail each on top of whatever sentence they receive for the new crime.

“These orders have a clear deterrent factor and are intended to dissuade those who commit serious crime from being tempted to do some again.”

Quinn was sentenced to five years in jail and Hopkins received a six year sentence in November after they pleaded guilty to 13 offences.

The pair mainly targeted new houses with top range cars parked outside, breaking in either at dusk or at night, through windows or unlocked doors.

They took cars including VW Golfs, Audis, BMWs and a Seat Leon from addresses in Wakefield, Castleford, Dewsbury, Huddersfield, Batley, Cleckheaton and Leeds between October 2015 and April 2016.

Detective Inspector Dan Tillett of Wakefield CID, said: “Hopkins and Quinn were caught following a determined and thorough investigation by Wakefield detectives who also applied through the courts for this order to be put in place.

“Burglary causes real misery and is treated extremely seriously by Wakefield police. Officers will spare no effort to catch those who think it is acceptable to target householders as Quinn and Hopkins have done.”