Thieves steal supermarket cash point during midnight raid

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to trace following the theft of a cash machine from inside a supermarket.

The incident occurred at around 12.05am on October 17 at Aldi on Baileygate industrial estate in Pontefract.

Aldi cashpoint robbery in Pontefract

The suspects forced entry to the store and removed the cash machine from inside by attaching a rope around it, and connecting the rope to a small car to pull it out.

The car then drove away from the scene and loaded the ATM onto a nearby second vehicle, which was believed to be a white Transit van.

The white van then made off in the direction of Knottingley and the car headed in the opposite direction towards Pontefract town centre.

Both suspects are believed to be male and had their faces covered.

The first male is described as white, 5ft 10ins to 6ft tall, of slim build, and wearing a North Face puffa jacket with a hood. He was wearing dark trousers or jeans and black Nike trainers.

The second male is also thought to be white, approximately 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build and wearing light blue jeans. He was wearing black trainers with a white sole, and a dark Adidas hoody.

Detective Constable Donna Atkinson, of Wakefield CID, said: “We believe two of the suspects entered the store whilst several others waited outside in the two vehicles.

“Although those in the store have their faces covered, the CCTV images give a clear picture of the clothing worn by the suspects.

“I would ask for anyone who recognises their clothing or anyone who witnessed this incident to get in contact with officers.

“I would also ask anyone who witnessed a white Ford Transit van driving in the area at the time of this incident or anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity to contact police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13170481665.