Thieves steal 15 school bicycles

A school has been left counting the cost after thieves stole bikes and equipment worth £15,000 during a targeted raid.

The 15 bicycles are part of a fleet used on the specially-built track on the land at St Thomas A Becket Catholic School.

The asphalt circuit was built last year to allow pupils and members of the community a safe place to learn, train and compete on two wheels.

As part of the scheme, around 20 bikes were bought by the school for use by the pupils, most of which were taken.

The thieves broke into a garage at the school sometime during the Easter holidays by cutting through the locks.

They also stole equipment, including, cycling shoes, clips and even a fist aid kit.

Andy Brown, assistant vice principal: “This is not the work of opportunists, they knew exactly what they were doing and what they were looking for.

“We are really angry about it and everybody is a bit deflated at the moment, we use these bikes daily.”

The model of bikes taken were largely Trek 1.1 road racers, along with two Boardman carbon fibre bikes.

The majority are maroon red and all are stamped.

Mr Brown added: “We’d really like to retrieve these bikes.

“At the moment we can’t do anything, we’re dealing with the insurance companies and the police have been here checking for forensics.

“If anyone has any old bikes out there just to keep us going, it would be really appreciated.

“We have a British cycling coach come in and run sessions for the kids, but at the moment they’ve had to be cancelled.

Anyone with information or has bikes to donate is being asked to contact Jackie Murray at the school on 01924 229313.