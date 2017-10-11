The UK's king of curries revealed

In the 20th National Curry Week, the UK’s favourite spicy concoction has been revealed.

The most popular curry among Britons is the Tikka Masala - with almost 20 per cent of the vote.

The survey from Wren Kitchens also reinforced some national stereotypes - Kormas were the preference of soft southerners, while spicy baltis and fiery bhunas were the choice as the survey , by wrenkichens.com.

While some may try to tackle a vindaloo or a seriously hot phaal, not enough were bought to make the list.