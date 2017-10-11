Search

The UK's king of curries revealed

In the 20th National Curry Week, the UK’s favourite spicy concoction has been revealed.

The most popular curry among Britons is the Tikka Masala - with almost 20 per cent of the vote.

The survey from Wren Kitchens also reinforced some national stereotypes - Kormas were the preference of soft southerners, while spicy baltis and fiery bhunas were the choice as the survey , by wrenkichens.com.

While some may try to tackle a vindaloo or a seriously hot phaal, not enough were bought to make the list.