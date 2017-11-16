The Apprentice: Wakefield’s Joanna put in Lord Sugar’s firing line

Wakefield’s The Apprentice candidate Joanna Jarjue has survived another week in the competition, after fending off criticism from her team mates and Lord Sugar in the boardroom.

The remaining business hopefuls were asked to put together a TV campaign and billboard adverts for a new car model in Wednesday night’s programme.

And after finding herself on the losing team, 23-year-old Joanna, who grew up in Lupset, was one of four candidates facing the blame.

Project manager James White said the failure of the task lied with Joanna. “She made some pretty poor decisions,” he told Lord Sugar.

As sub-team leader, Joanna had overseen the branding and billboard element - and had come up with car name ‘Expando’.

Lord Sugar was not impressed, telling the former Pontefract New College student that it sounded more like underwear.

Forced to fight for her survival, Joanna said: “Lord Sugar, I’m the youngest person in of the 18 candidates, and every single week I’ve shown up and showed out.”

She was also put in the firing line after being labelled as ‘argumentative’ for a second time.

Business billionaire Lord Sugar said: “Joanna, you are argumentative, confrontational and that worries me if we are going to build a business together.”

But, despite her grilling, it was fellow candidate Sajan Shah that was given the axe, after directing a television advert which saw team mate Elizabeth McKenna drive their car among a flock of chickens in a reconstructed Norman village.

Next week, the remaining candidates will be tasked with running a dog service business at a pooch-pampering venue.

The Apprentice airs at BBC One at 9pm on Wednesday.