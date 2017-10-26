THE APPRENTICE: Could Joanna now be in the firing line for next week’s task?

TV Business wannabe Joanna Jarjue could soon find herself in the firing line on BBC1’s THe Apprentice after being labelled ‘argumentative’ by Lord Alan Sugar.

The Lupset candidate has managed to remain largely anonymous during the first three weeks of the show, landing on the winning side on each occasion.

Wembley Stadium

But during this week’s show she not only found herself on the losing side, but was then dragged into the boardroom to fight for her survival.

The 23-year-old endured a grilling from Lord Sugar but was saved after he decided to axe project manager Siobhan Smith instead.

However, the former New College student did not come away unscathed, having being ordered to finally take responsibility during next week’s task.

Lord Sugar said: “You are very, very argumentative.

“You are a difficult person. Everybody else is wrong.

“You keep blaming everybody so you’re going to be project manager on the next task, like it or not.”

This week the teams had been challenged to arrange corporate entertainment for guests at the women’s FA Cup Final at Wembley, providing food, drink and entertainment at a budget.

They were also asked to open a stall outside the football ground to sell goods to fans.

Joanna was part of the team selling candy floss outside the stadium, but found it difficult to attract enough interest from customers, complaining about the price they had set.

Fellow candidate Jade English then took over selling duty and appeared to fare better.

The situation was made worse for Joanna when she was then caught on camera complaining about Jade, saying she should be given another chance to sell.

Viewers were quick to take to social media with many labelling her jealous.

Not one to shy away, the digital marketing manager took to Twitter herself during the show’s screening.

She said: “I stand by every single comment I made at Wembley.”

In reaction to being project manager next week, she said: “Lord Sugar has now set me a challenge so I will try my best and whatever the outcome, I’ll be proud of myself.”