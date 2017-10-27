Terms drawn up for new £15m pool

Legal documents are being prepared ahead of the construction of a new £15m leisure centre in Pontefract Park.

Members of Wakefield Council’s cabinet will be asked to approve the completion of an agreement between the authority and the Trustees of Pontefract Park, setting out the terms of the development, at a meeting next week.

It means the parties can then negotiate and draw up detailed terms and conditions about the construction and operation of the centre, which is expected to be up and running by 2020.

It is hoped a planning application can be submitted by the end of the financial year.

A report to the cabinet meeting said: “The district needs the new facility in order to support local residents in the Five Towns area to increase their physical activity levels, maintain their health, fitness and weight, and for children in the district to learn to swim.”

The new facility will replace the current Pontefract Pool, and the former Knottingley and Castleford pools, which were closed by the council in January, despite backlash from the community.

The report said: “Currently the district does not meet the needs, demand or the public expectation for swimming and gym provision.”

The council said the new leisure centre would include a ten lane swimming pool, gym, exercise studios, cafe and soft play area.

There would also be a ‘clip and climb’ activity and two-court sports hall as well as meeting rooms for community use and referral rooms for exercise and weight management support.

Outside there would be tennis courts and five-a-side 3G pitches and car parking facilities.