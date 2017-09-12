Temporary traffic lights to be installed on Doncaster Road in Wakefield for eight weeks

Part of the A638 Doncaster Road will be reduced to a single carriageway for eight weeks.

Work to repair the Grade II* Listed Nostell Bridge, which carries the A638 over lakes adjacent to Nostell Priory, will begin on September 26.

The road will be restricted to a single lane and traffic lights will be put in place, from 9.30am until 3.30pm, for most of the work period.

Working hours for the site will be between 8am and 7pm Monday to Friday.

Pedestrians will still be able to access the footpath.