Teens have the drive to succeed

Three teenagers have indicated they’ve got what it takes in a competition to find Britain’s best young drivers.

Coban Flintoff, 15, from Ossett, Jack Airstone, 14, from Wakefield, and Joshua Anderson, also 14 and from Kinsley, were among 40 young people to take part in the national final of the Young Driver Challenge 2017. Coban came fourth in the 14-16 age category, while Jack and Joshua also performed well.

Coban, who goes to Ossett Academy, said: “I felt really confident about being part of the Young Driver Challenge final because I had my family and friends cheering me on. I just wanted to do well for them and for myself.”

The trio got through to the finals of the contest - where all the competitors are under the legal driving age - after impressing driving instructors with their skills in the regional heats.

The finals saw the teenagers demonstrate their control of the vehicle in manoeuvres such as tight steering, parallel parking and emergency stops.

Joshua, who goes to Hemsworth Arts and Community Academy, added: “I’m really looking forward to learning on the road at 17, but it’s good to know I’ve already got some experience being behind the wheel.”

The contest was organised by Young Driver, the country’s largest provider of pre-17 driving lessons. It encourages youngsters to consider responsible and safe driving, as well as control and awareness.

Laura White, head of marketing, said: “These youngsters take learning to drive extremely seriously, and much as they have a great time, our primary aim has always been to create a safer next generation of drivers.”