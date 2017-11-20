Teen queen from Kirklees is set for world title quest

A Dewsbury teen is hoping to be crowned World Teen Supermodel after being chosen to represent England.

Apollonia Llewellyn, who was born in the town, landed the title of World Teen Supermodel England for 2017-18 at a recent competition.

That means the 18-year-old will now go on and represent her country in the grand final, which takes place in Vietnam next year.

Apollonia only started modelling four years ago following a suggestion from a photographer who was taking pictures for a special shoot for her and her mother.

The photographer suggested she try modelling and she has since become a full-time fashion model.

Apollonia admits that her journey to becoming a success in front of the camera has come after a long battle against bullying when she was younger.

The treatment at the hands of the bullies got so unbearable that the teen even moved schools and now lives in Barnsley.

Despite her pain, Apollonia channelled her energy into modelling and has since won ten titles.

“I can’t believe it,” she said.

“I have had the most amazing time but I never expected any of this.

“I started out modelling about four years ago and it’s just gone on from there.”

As part of her quest to win the grand prize, she is also fundraising for a charity in the process.

Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice is her chosen charity and she has already raised over £1,100.

Now, Apollonia is hoping to land the biggest title of her fledgling career so far.

But she faces a wait.

The grand final does not take place until November 2018.

She added: “I’m not sure why it’s so long but I’m looking forward to going out there and competing.”