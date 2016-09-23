TECH TALK: Venturer BravoWin and EliteWin 2-in-1 tablet laptops are top of the class

Looking for a school or college 2-in-1 tablet laptop at an affordable price? We have the win win solution - the new Venturer BravoWin and EliteWin.

These really are top of the class if you are after a first computer to surf, work or play.

The BravoWin and EliteWin both have the latest Windows 10 software, BravoWin comes with office mobile while EliteWin has Office 635 trial pre loaded.

They both have Intel Atom Core 4 processor, 2GB RAM and 32GB of memory. It has a dual 2MP cameras for photos and video, skype or conference calling.

The main difference is the size. BravoWin has a 10.1” 1280x800 display while the EliteWin has the larger 11.6” screen with 1366x768 display.

It's sleek lightweight design is incredibly durable and boast a great battery life of up to 8 hours usage while on the go.

This Hybrid unit is ideal to fit into a schoolbag or work satchel making this the perfect portable unit, and its ease of use should suit even the most inexperienced of user.

It has a detachable keyboard so it can be used as a stand alone tablet or can be quickly transformed by a magnetic clip into a working laptop. It has headphone socket, micro and regular USB port and and HDMI output to easily connect to your TV.

They both pack a whole load of punch for the fair prices at Amazon of £144.60 for the BravoWin at and £199.99 for the EliteWin.

They are not gamers computers and the cameras may not be the best compared to most tablets of today, but this is a great robust all rounder that could last through school life.

The tablet that becomes a laptop