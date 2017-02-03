Students will tread the boards

Musical Theatre students will showcase their talents in the city next week.

Talented performers from the University Centre at Wakefield College have been busy in rehearsals for ‘The Little Angel’.

The new piece, written by their musical theatre lecturer Paul Dale-Vickers, will be at the Mechanics’ Theatre (the old museum) on Wood Street at 7.30pm from Wednesday to Friday, February 8 to 10.

The show, written in conjunction with Wakefield based Actual Size musical theatre company, is a one-act musical based on a short story by Russian playwright Leonid Andreyev.

It tells the story of Sashka, a troubled boy with seemingly nothing to live for until one profound evening he sees ‘The Little Angel’.

Mr Dale-Vickers, who also runs Actual Size Theatre company, said: “One of the key ambitions for those studying musical theatre at higher education level is to become professional performers. The conventional process to achieving this ambition is to acquire professional representation, build a performance portfolio and be proactive in marketing and self-promotion.

“What Actual Size Theatre Company is providing are very real, meaningful opportunities to begin achieving these aims. We are a professional company with award-winning works to our name and we are utilising the talents of those studying at the University Centre to realise both our ambitions as a company to produce professional original theatre while giving students a unique platform to taking their first steps into the professional industry. So far, this is proving to be a very exciting period for both the company and the Performing Arts Department.”

For tickets please see goo.gl/zbTA4M.