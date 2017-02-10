Students’ tale of gangsters was a big hit

A teenage theatre cast brought the Roaring Twenties to Wakefield last week.

Starstruck Performing Arts raised the roof at the Mechanics’ Theatre on Wood Street with its production of ‘Gangster L’Amour’.

The prohibition era set show, which featured performers aged between 12 and 16, was written and directed by company owner Shaunagh Conway.

It told the fatal tale of how flapper girl Luscious L’Amour’s life was turned upside down when she fell hopelessly in love with button man Tommy Gunn.

Director Miss Conway said: “It was just a flawless show, which left people wanting more. The students went out there and performed like professionals and the audience members were blown away by the fact that all of the cast were under the age of 16 – I couldn’t be more proud.

“The all singing, all dancing, all acting, triple threat students worked so hard to create such a fabulous piece of theatre. The show, which got rave reviews on Facebook, had perfectly accompanied artwork created by student Bradley Conway.”