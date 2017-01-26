Stolen banks cards used to buy supermarket booze

Police have released an image of three men they want to trace following the theft of bank cards.

The stolen cards were used to buy alcohol at several supermarkets in Wakefield, via contactless card payment, during the run up to Christmas.

Wakefield District Police are continuing their enquiries after the cards were stolen from a car parked in Woolley Grange, overnight between December 19 and December 20.

They are appealing for information to identify the men pictured in connection with the fraudulent use of the cards.

Inspector Helen Brear of Wakefield Central NPT, said: “We are investigating these thefts and would very much to speak with anyone who can identify the males pictured.

“Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Wakefield Central NPT on 101 referencing crime number 13160745089.

“Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”