Staffordshire Bull Terrier abandoned and left for dead in Leeds finds happy home with help from Ossett centre

Have your say

This harrowing picture shows the malnutrition suffered by a terrier who was left for dead by its heartless former owners.

Skye, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, was dangerously thin when she was found abandoned in Leeds.

Skye. Picture courtesy of SWNS.

She was picked up by local dog wardens in January last year, the outline of her ribs giving a heartbreaking indication of how brutally neglected she had been.

It is suspected that she was cast off after producing a litter for her previous owners to sell.

After a seven day compulsory stint in the dog pound, Skye was taken in by dedicated animal-lover Linda Whitaker.

Linda, 51, founded Linbee Dog Rehoming in Ossett, in 2014, and aims speak up for breeds that are unfairly dismissed as violent.

She said: “We try and help dogs that haven’t got a voice – all the dogs get the love and attention they deserve.

“The bad name given to Staffordshire bull terriers is unfounded. Generally, they’re classed as dogs that fight and dogs that are a nuisance.

“But that’s one in thousands – people should be looking at the other end of the lead.”

Skye was eventually given a new home in September last year after Linda gradually brought her back up to a healthy weight by feeding her up slowly.

“Skye had to serve seven days in a dog pound to see if anyone claimed her after she was found, but no-one did,” said Linda.

“After she was brought to us, we provided lots of love and TLC and brought her back to health.

"She’s in a happy family now and loving life.”

Linda, from Halifax, has rehoused over 300 dogs including Skye over the past three years, having built Linbee Dog Rehoming from the ground up.

“I rented some derelict kennels and renovated them with support from Pets at Home.

“Now I’ve got about 17 kennels, a volunteer and three trustees.”