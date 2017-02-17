Spreading a little kindness across Wakefield

Hallmark and Arriva Yorkshire teamed this morning to spread a little goodwill across Yorkshire during Random Acts of Kindness Week.

500 Hallmark cards containing inspirational messages were handed out to people at Wakefield bus station as they started their day as well as on Arriva buses travelling throughout the region.

The driver on the bus handing cards.

Hallmark is encouraging people to write kind words in the cards then send them to friends and loved ones to spread kindness and love.

As an added bonus, Arriva passengers will have the chance to get a free day’s bus travel if they share a photo and the message they wrote in the card by posting them on Facebook and/or Twitter using @HallmarkUK, @arrivainyorkshire or @arrivayorkshire and the hashtags #CareEnough, #RAKweek2017, #dokindness.

Kenneth with Georgia Sykes and her daughter Sienna Coleman age 4 and Claire Broom