Snapper profiles the ‘Humans of Wakefield’

A Photography student is chronicling the people of Wakefield for a project that will be turned into a book.
Cerys Dyson, 22, of Altofts, said: “The Humans of Wakefield exists to document the lives and stories of people within the city - to break the stereotypes and cultures we’re known for. I have been registered as sight impaired for many years now. I live with several other physical challenges but am delighted to be doing photography at Wakefield College.”
The pictures will be shown at The Hepworth on June 27.
