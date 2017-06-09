Snapper profiles the ‘Humans of Wakefield’

A Photography student is chronicling the people of Wakefield for a project that will be turned into a book.

Cerys Dyson, 22, of Altofts, said: “The Humans of Wakefield exists to document the lives and stories of people within the city - to break the stereotypes and cultures we’re known for. I have been registered as sight impaired for many years now. I live with several other physical challenges but am delighted to be doing photography at Wakefield College.”

Jo Ricmond was profiled for Cerys Dyson's 'Humans of Wakefield' photography project.

The pictures will be shown at The Hepworth on June 27.

SEE MORE: Follow @cdysonphotography on Instagram