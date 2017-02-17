Skate park to open by end of March

Youngsters could soon have a place to meet and practice their skating moves, as work to build a £120k skate park nears completion.

Hemsworth councillor Sandra Pickin, who has supported the project, said she expected the park off Main Street in South Hiendley to be open by the end of March.

And she urged children and teens to sit tight and stay off the site whilst the final work is completed.

She said: “We are planning to have an official opening of the park, hopefully by the end of next month. I have contacted local schools to ask children to keep off the equipment for just a few more weeks while the finishing touches are made.”

She added: “There’s been a long time waiting for this. South Hiendley hasn’t got a lot for youngsters to do and they have told us over the years that a skate park was one of the things that they wanted.”

The skate park has been developed by Groundwork, architect Nick Green and Sycamore Construction and is supported South Hiendley Village Improvement Group, the Parish Council and Hemsworth ward councillors.