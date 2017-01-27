SISTERSPORT SPOTLIGHT:‘Every woman welcome at our football team’

It prides itself on being a football team for all abilities, that is both social and supportive.

And the Durkar Devils Ladies, which was created by Gavin Felton in late 2015, is helping women to get healthy and feel good about themselves.

This week, we’re putting the spotlight on the team as part of our #sistersport campaign, which celebrates local women involved in sport and activity and is supported by The Ridings Shopping Centre and backed by ambassador for Women In Sport Kate Hardcastle.

Mr Felton, who launched the ladies-only side after an army career spanning 24 years, said: “I wanted to create a club that was for all standards and not to go down the avenue where we became elitist as for me this is not the essence of sport.

“It is important we are a social and friendly team and if anyone requires help no matter what they get it.”

The team is aimed at women with varying levels of experience, including those who have never participated in football before, and offers a “pressure-free” environment.

Training sessions normally take place on a Thursday evening and a Sunday afternoon at the club off Slack Lane in Newmillerdam, Wakefield.

Matches are usually played on a Sunday, and the club is also planning a tour in July, playing teams from around the country.

Sophie Hale joined the team last year, looking for a way to improve her fitness, make new friends and have fun whilst being active. She said: “Everyone is busy so people just attend what they can. Training includes ball skills, 5-a-side games and fitness exercises.

“The team’s ethos is that every woman no matter what their level is welcome. And so are their families . It’s a real family affair especially in the Summer when everyone comes down to watch, help and support.”

If you are a woman taking part in a sport or an activity you would like featured in our #sistersport campaign email laura.drysdale@jpress.co.uk

To find out more about #sistersport click here http://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/news/sistersport-an-express-campaign-to-celebrate-active-women-1-8321596