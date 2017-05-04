sistersport: Act like a lady-play like a beast

It began two years ago after a group of high school girls called for more opportunities for women to play rugby.

Now, more than 70 girls between 11 and 18 train and play competitive matches with Sandal Girls Rugby Union every week.

And last month the club, featured this week as part of our #sistersport campaign, also launched open age women’s team Sandal Warriors.

Coach Andy Bevan said: “It’s been an incredible journey over the past two years and fabulous to see so many girls and young women enjoy the benefits of being involved in what was once a male-orientated sport.

“It’s fair to say that we have gone from strength to strength. From the core group of initial Crofton Academy girls we’ve been joined by girls from Kettlethorpe, Featherstone, Hemsworth, Dewsbury, Barnsley and a host of schools across the North.

“One of the main reasons for our success is the culture we have created: our girls train and play in a friendly, welcoming and safe environment that allows them to realise their potential.

“Our motto is ‘Act like a lady, play like a Beast’ and the juniors certainly live up to it: they’re a lovely bunch off the pitch and absolutely rugby-mad on it.”

The success of the girls led to the formation of the Warriors, which includes many women who have not played sport since their school days.

Vicki Greensmith said: “It was quite daunting for all of us initially and putting our boots on to step onto the training pitch for the first time was the hardest part. But as soon as the whistle blew the fear fell away and we had a brilliant time.”

Women and girls from age 10 upwards are invited to a rugby introduction day at Sandal RUFC ON Saturday, May 13, from 11am until 3pm.

For more details, contact Mr Bevan on 07768 212167.