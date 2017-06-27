Severe delays on M62 due to crash between HGV and caravan

There are severe delays on the M62 this lunch time due to an accident involving a heavy goods vehicle and a caravan.

The crash has happened on the westbound carriage between junction 23 and junction 22.

A spokesperson from Highways England said: The M62 in West Yorkshire is experiencing severe delays westbound between Junction 23 and Junction 22 due to an incident involving a HGV and a caravan which has blocked the carriageway. “Highways England Traffic Officers are currently on scene assisting West Yorkshire Police & Emergency Services.

“Road users may wish to consider alternative routes and are advised to allow extra time for their journey.”

One lane of the motorway has now re-opened.