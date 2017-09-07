See Wakefield from the sky with drone footage from Wakefield College

Drone footage showing Wakefield from the sky features in a new promotional video released by Wakefield College.

The video, produced as the first students begin courses in the college's new £7m university centre building, highlights the new facility and the subjects it offers.

The drone footage, filmed by Wakefield-based video and special effects company Suzi Digital, gives viewers a birds-eye look over the city.

It identifies key landmarks including the college campus on Margaret Street, Wakefield One, Wakefield Cathedral, and Wakefield Trinity's Belle Vue stadium and Westgtate station.

Shot in the style of a first-person perspective video game, it then zooms to focus on the new Advanced Skills and Innovation Centre showing its 90-seat lecture theatre, Mac suite, business lounge and study and recreational areas.

Wakefield College marketing manager Stuart Parton said: “Our new ASIC building is something we are all proud of and represents perfectly how we are rethinking university education.

"We wanted to showcase the facility in a unique way. I’m not sure if this is the first time a drone has been flown through a building rather than around it, but Steven from Suzi Digital has done an amazing job.

"The film allows potential students and businesses to see what is available right here in Wakefield. We are delighted with the results.”

Enrolment for the college's new degree-level courses begin next week.