Schools are making small improvements across the district, figures show

Secondary school pupils across Wakefield are making slight improvement, new figures show.

A total of 62.6 per cent of students achieved a new grade 4 in their English and Maths GCSEs this year - the equivalent of a grade C.

Picture by Allan McKenzie/YWNG - 030215 - Press - Castleford Academy GCSE Results - Castleford Academy, Castleford, England - Castleford Academy Head George Panayiotou.

The number of students achieving the new grade 5, equivalent to a low B/ high C, was 41.6 per cent - just down on the national average of 42 per cent.

The ‘Progress 8’ score, which seeks to measure the strides that pupils have taken, has replaced the traditional A*-C grading system.

As a region, Yorkshire was 0.02 per cent above the average - meaning students are performing roughly in line with expectations.

Of the 15 local authorities in Yorkshire and Humber, Wakefield (62.6 per cent) came fifth in the list of ‘Progress 8’ per pupil.

Wakefield is also above the national ‘Progress 8’ score as a whole, by 0.05 per cent.

In the region, two schools are ranked as being ‘well above average’.

Castleford Academy scored 0.65, whilst Outwood Grange achieved a score of 0.51.

Castleford Academy head George Panayiotou said: “We are very proud of our students’ achievements.

“The progress made by the students is exceptional.

“Every year the students’ work ethic and determination to succeed increases and this has led to such outstanding results.

“We set high expectations for all students and they worked incredibly hard.

“Of course, they were well-supported by staff and their families and they absolutely smashed it.”

Additionally, five schools across Wakefield were classed as ‘above average’ with seven scored as ‘average’.

Two schools were ranked ‘below average’ and four ‘well below average’, although two of these - Highfield School and High Well School - are classed as special schools.

Nationally, the percentage of pupils passing their GCSEs dropped slightly across the country, as the impact of the exam shake-up was felt.

It was the first year students faced “more challenging” qualifications and a different grading system, in English, English literature and maths.