Say a prayer for teenage rugby player Evan

A teenager is fighting for his life after sustaining a head injury during a rugby match at the weekend, it has been reported.

Evan Hawksworth, who plays for Stanley Rangers U14s’ team, has been placed in a coma after his health deteriorated following the injury he sustained yesterday.

He has undergone surgery to stop a bleed on his brain.

On Sunday evening a Facebook post by U14s coach, Steve Abraham, read: “Evan Hawksworth is one of the nicest 14-year-old lads I have ever met and has a heart of a lion.

“The next 24 hours are critical for the lad so please can all of my friends on here and rugby family in general say a prayer for Evan and his family it would be appreciated.