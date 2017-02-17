Ryan to take a walk for poorly children

Kind-hearted Ryan Szabo is on a charity mission to make poorly children’s wishes come true.

Mr Sazabo, of Pontefract, will tackle a trek of almost 200 miles in honour of the Make a Wish Foundation UK on July 2.

He will begin his journey in Newcastle, before making his way through the North Yorkshire Moors and down the North coast of England past Whitby and Scarborough to Hull.

From there, he will cut across Goole, and travel home to Pontefract.

Mr Szabo , a former member of the armed forces, said: “I’ve had many wishes of mine fulfilled and doing a coastal walk is another personal goal for me. I have been walking Britain for a while and climbing mountains and I thought why not do it to raise money and help others.”

To help Mr Szabo reach his £1,000 target, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/the-north-coast-walk