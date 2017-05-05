Runner raises wedding funds

A marathon runner on a matrimonial mission has managed to take his fundraising total to more than £26,000.

Adeem Younis laced up his trainers to complete the gruelling 26 miles through London, and while many choose to do it for children’s or health charities, Adeem’s cause is to help give people the chance to walk down the aisle.

As founder and chairman of the Wakefield-based company, singlemuslim.com - a dating website specifically for Muslims - and the charity, Penny Appeal, he is raising money for people around the world who cannot afford a wedding.

He said: “We all know the difficulties of finding a partner, but it’s hard to imagine how challenging this is for people around the world who struggle in poverty stricken countries.

“These people do not have the means to get married, which is an important part of the Muslim faith, as many of these young people were orphaned as children.

“So this year, I have set myself a target, along with Penny Appeal, to launch the campaign ‘Say I do’ to help most in need communities around the world.”

Since January, Adeem has raised enough to pay for 25 weddings, so is confident he can reach his £100,000 target by the end of the year.

The first of these marriages took place in early January and Adeem headed to Pakistan as guest of honour at the wedding of Mohammed Safeer and Basri Bi.

“Basri has been supported by Penny Appeal under our Orphan Programme and Mohammed too lost his father whilst he was very young, leaving the couple with no means of getting married.

“It was a real pleasure for me to be able to help them start their new life together.”