Rugby League ‘family’ turns out in force for young Evan

A fund set up in memory of teenage rugby player, Evan Hawksworth, who died after being injured during a game has raised more than £14,500.

A fundraising event was held at Stanley Rangers’ Lee Moor ground on Friday evening, the club the 14-year-old had played for, and which was attended by Evan’s family.

stanley rangers v eastmoor dragons evan�"s teammates release ballons

Thousands turned out to pay their respects.

Red and black balloons signifying the club’s colours were released in Evan’s memory and a minute’s applause was held before the open-age match against Eastmoor Dragons.

Stanley Rangers’ club chairman, Lee Trout said: “We had a lot of people turn out, we don’t know how much has been raised yet on the evening but it went really well.

“It was fantastic to see clubs from all over attend, there was even a club from Cumbria that had travelled down.

sanley rangers v eastmoor dragons large crowd for the game

“Evan was a popular lad but Rugby League is like an extended family and we all come together in times of need.

“And the community as well has been fantastic, the support they have given has just been overwhelming .

“I think Evan’s family were really pleased with the turnout and they thanked everybody for their support.”

The money will be split between Martin House Children’s Hospice, ward 47 at Leeds General Infirmary and Stanley Rangers to help build a new junior pitch.

Evan, who was from Robin Hood and was a student at The Rodillian Academy, died after a head injury he sustained during a game against Batley Boys left him in a coma.

His funeral will take place at Holy Trinity Church in Rothwell on Tuesday, July 25 at 1pm, followed by a private cremation. A wake is to be held at Lofthouse Golf Club.

His family have asked for flowers not to be given, but that adults attending his funeral should wear bright colours and Evan’s teammates to wear club or school colours.