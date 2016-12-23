Rosie makes festive deliveries for Christmas

Little Rosie Short is helping to put a smile on the faces of the elderly this Christmas.

The seven-year-old has been spreading festive cheer by collecting and delivering gifts to those spending Christmas in care homes without their families.

Twenty-eight people, across five different homes, will receive a present - five bought by Rosie and the rest donated from kind-hearted members of the community for the youngster to distribute.

Proud mum Leanne Short said: “It all started last year when Rosie somehow got on to wanting to buy my dad, her grandad, a Christmas present.

“I explained to her that unfortunately we couldn’t as he had sadly died. And she asked if she could buy a gift for someone who hasn’t got any family around who might like her grandad’s present instead.

“We took the gift to a man at Bupa Care Home in Wakefield and it really brought a smile to his face.

“This year, we posted something on Facebook to say we would be doing it again.

“We had a lot of people contacting us wanting to get involved so it’s spiralled from there.

“People have got in touch from Sweden, from Scotland. It’s quite overwhelming how many complete strangers have helped.

“To know that it makes someone who has got no family know they have been thought about at Christmas is lovely.”

Rosie, who lives in Fitzwilliam, has already handed gifts to people living in Roop Cottage care home in the village.

And she is also dropping presents off at Warde Aldham in South Elmsall, Hemsworth Park, Snapethorpe Hall in Lupset and the Bupa home in Lofthouse.

Miss Short said: “Rosie was six at the time and for her to come up with this idea was really special, and something that a lot of adults wouldn’t think to do. The fact she has done it in memory of my dad just makes it even more lovely.

“I hope what Rosie has done inspires more people to think of others.

“Even if people don’t have the money to buy gifts, it has been wonderful just for these people to have someone visit and go and spend time with them.

“It’s not hard to do that for someone, to make someone lonely just feel happy, especially at Christmas time.”