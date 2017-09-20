Roadworks misery: Resident speaks of delays and traffic backlogs as works are carried out

Roadworks in the South West of the district are causing traffic chaos, a disgruntled resident has said.

Motorists have been faced with delays and queuing traffic in the Middlestown and Horbury Bridge areas.

Yorkshire Water began work to replace pipes along Thornhill Road in Middlestown on August 29, closing the street to traffic for 12 weeks.

It came three weeks after Northern Gas Networks started work around the nearby A642 and Quarry Hill area, in Horbury Bridge, on August 7, putting temporary traffic lights in place.

The temporary lights are expected to be removed from the A642 by September 29 - but from tomorrow, the company will put a road closure in place on the part of Quarry Hill leading to Highfield Road, Horbury, for three weeks.

For this week only, Northern Powergrid has also installed temporary traffic lights at the bottom of Netherton Lane, as it carries out repair works to the electricity network.

Frustrated resident Julie Drysdale, who lives in Middlestown, said the combination of works were causing traffic backlogs and long delays on the A642, which connects Huddersfield, Horbury and Wakefield, and on Hostingley Lane.

She said: "It's ridiculous, especially that the utility companies are running these works at the same time.

"Water repairs are closing Thornhill Road whilst gas works are disrupting the main road, which is the only other route.

"I can't even get out of my lane.

"All the Horbury and Ossett school traffic use the route too so it's even worse now the students have gone back."

Have you been affected? Get in touch at editorial@wakefieldexpress.co.uk