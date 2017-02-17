Roadworks for Yorkshire for w/c February 20

Planned roadworks for Yorkshire for the week beginning Monday, February 20.

M62 junction 22 to junction 23 Outlane

The westbound carriageway will be reduced to a single lane overnight for six nights from Monday 20 February for road marking works. The closure will take place between 10pm and 6am.

M62 junction 25 to junction 26 Chain Bar

The westbound carriageway will be reduced to a single lane closing the carriageway between the slip roads at junction 26 overnight for technology works on Wednesday 26 February. The closures will take place between 9pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 31 to junction 32 Castleford

The eastbound carriageway will be reduced to a single lane overnight for four nights from Monday 20 February for bridge works. The westbound carriageway will be reduced to a single lane overnight on Friday 24 February for bridge works. The closure will take place between 10pm and 6am.

M62 junction 35 to M18 junction 7 Langham

The east south link will be fully closed overnight on Monday 20 February for carriageway repairs. The closures will take place between 7pm and 7am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M180 junction 4 to junction 5 Barnetby

The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday 20 February for bridge works. The closures will take place between 9pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M621 junction 4 Hunslet

The anticlockwise entry slip road will be fully closed overnight on Wednesday 22 February for electrical works. The closures will take place between 9pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A63 Daltry Street Flyover

The westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Monday 20 February for resurfacing works. The closures will take place between 10pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A64 Fulford

The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed between the slip roads overnight for five nights from Monday 20 February for bridge works. The westbound carriageway will be fully closed between the slip roads overnight for five nights from Monday 20 February for bridge works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.