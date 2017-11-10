Road closed after vehicle hits bridge

A road remains closed this afternoon after a bridge was struck by a vehicle earlier today.
The A638 Doncaster Road is shut in both directions between the A628 Barnsley Road and New Road close to Ackworth and Badsworth.
The incident, involving a vehicle becoming lodged under a railway bridge, is believed to have occurred this morning.
The road is expected to remain closed for some time. Traffic is slow-moving in the area.
