Reverse the cycle sets up shop in new home

A bike charity that provides training and support for young people has found a new home.

Reverse the Cycle takes children from across the district and teaches them how to strip, repair and rebuild bikes.

Now based at the Kinsley and Fitzwilliam Community Centre on Wakefield Road the charity wants to spread the word to their new community.

Lee Farmer of Reverse the Cycle said: “This is an alternative provision for kids, with assessments done by us.

“Generally if they don’t behave at school when they come to us that changes, its relaxed here.

“You show respect and there is not the same kind of pressure for grades, they just get focused and want to work so they attend all their sessions.”

Now sited on a main bus route and with double the amount of room compared to their previous centre in South Elmsall the charity hope to attract more users.

Alongside their work with children the workshop is also open to adults for both classes and repairs.

Mr Farmer said: “We are here and available to help people and promote cycling for everyone.

“There are going to be free sessions and help with repairs that people cannot afford.”