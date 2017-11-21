Revealed: The worst 10 GP surgeries in Wakefield district

We've put together a list of the worst 10 GP surgeries in the district - based on feedback from you.

The ten practices each scored below average in the nationwide GP Patient survey.

On average, in the Wakefield area, 76 percent of those who responded said they 'would definitely recommend' or 'would probably recommend' their surgery to someone who had just moved to the area, compared to 77 per cent of people nationally.

But in each of the worst ten practices, this figure was not more than 71 per cent.

And the bottom five scored among the worst 25 per cent nationally.

The information is taken from the GP Patient Survey, published on the NHS Choices website bi-annually.

The independent survey is run by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England and the most recent data was released in June this year.

We have considered the 38 surgeries overseen by the Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group, looking at the survey question ‘Would you recommend your GP surgery to someone who had just moved to the area?’.

A spokeswoman for the CCG said: "We welcome all patient feedback as this helps us to improve primary care services for the people of Wakefield.

"Although the percentage scores at the very bottom of the table are disappointing, we are delighted that so many of our practices have a very high percentage of patients that would recommend them to somebody new to the area.

"The GP Patient Survey is just one of the things we look at to measure the quality of primary care services. The latest figures show that, across the 38 practices in Wakefield district, 90 per cent of patients would recommend their GP surgery to friends or family. This is above the national average of 89 per cent.

"In addition, all but one of our practices has a ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ Care Quality Commission (CQC) rating, which offers a more detailed picture of service quality.

"We carry out targeted work with those practices we identify as requiring additional support to help them identify and resolve any problems they may have."

The NHS Choices website states that the GP Patient Survey is sent out twice a year to around 1.36 million adults.

It says: "The results of the survey for each GP practice are weighted to adjust the data to account for potential differences between the demographic profile of all eligible patients in a practice and the patients who actually complete a questionnaire."

More information about the survey, and about each practice, can be found on the GP Patient Survey website.

Click here to see the best ten practices in the district.

BOTTOM 10

Ash Grove, Knottingley - 46%

The Grange, Hemsworth - 47%

Henry Moore Clinic, Castleford - 60%

Eastmoor Health Centre - 64%

Elizabeth Court, Airedale - 65%

Prospect Surgery, Ossett - 67%

Maybush Medical Centre, Belle Isle - 67%

Northgate Surgery, Pontefract - 70%

Trinity Medical Centre, Wakefield - 71%

White Rose, South Elmsall - 71%