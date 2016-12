A second reunion of a 1990s house music haven in Wakefield will take place on Boxing Day.

Casanovas Revenge will go ahead at Warehouse 23 from 9pm after a successful event in August. Original DJs Mat Trueman, Marc Osikka and Shawn Cowlishaw, who performed at Casanovas club from 1992-1996, will appear. Tickets for £8 are available from the Vegas bar in the Bull Ring.