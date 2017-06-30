Racers get fired up for a day in a dragon boat

Families enjoyed a day of sunshine at Knottingley’s annual dragon boat race.

A team from Haribo won the race, followed by Nosco, in the traditional Chinese sport which sees paddlers spurred on by a drummer at the front.

England Lane Academy won the Chinese dragon competition and received a trophy and £100.

The event featured stalls, a bouncy castle and live music while the Knottingley Angels cheerleaders also performed.

Organiser Mark Lovett, said: “We had a really good day. The sun shone and it was baking.”