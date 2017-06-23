Queen’s honour for two heroes

He is the first point of call for those needing a helping hand in Featherstone.

And after more than 25 years of voluntary work, William Mulroe has been awarded a British Empire Medal in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list, in recognition of his services to charity and community in the town.

The 74-year-old, known as Bill, said: “It is great to have it and it is incredibly humbling that somebody, or several people, have gone to the effort of trying to get you some recognition for what you do.”

Mr Mulroe first got involved in charity work, more than 25 years ago, raising funds to provide getaway breaks for struggling families who had children with Cystic Fibrosis.

In 1992, he lost his son Shaun, who died in a monsoon at the age of 25 whilst out in Belize serving in the army.

Shaun’s death prompted Mr Mulroe, with the help of his wife Lesley and daughters Gillian and Joanne, to raise funds for servicemen, including more than £7,000 for the Army Benevolent Fund and a further £7,000 for Help for Heroes.

Other causes he has supported include the Prince of Wales Hospice and Featherstone Lions Amateur Rugby League Club. And he is now vice chairman of the trust of Pontefract-based Dr Jackson Cancer Fund.

Mr Mulroe has also thrown himself into his local community. Some of his many positions have included school governor at North Featherstone Junior and Infant school and Mayor of Featherstone in 2011-12.

He said: “Anybody who needs a hand with anything going on in Featherstone knocks on my door or gives me a call.”

Lee Hough, an advanced nurse practitioner at South Elmsall’s White Rose Surgery, was also honoured last week. He was awarded an MBE for his services to nursing.

Mr Hough began his nursing career in 1992 working in accident and emergency at the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield. He then worked as part of a rapid response team in Barnsley before moving to White Rose Surgery in 2011.

He was recognised for his outstanding contribution to the practice and patient care when he was given the title of Queen’s Nurse by The Queen’s Nursing Institute in 2013.