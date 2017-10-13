Proud dad Joe raises £2,500 for stillbirth charity in son’s memory

A dad has raised more than £2,500 for charity in memory of his late son.

Joe Green has completed four running challenges in support of stillbirth and neonatal death charity Sands, which supported him and wife Becki after their son Seth was stillborn in December 2015.

Mr Green, of Smawthorne Lane, Castleford, has tackled the Lincoln 10k, Leeds Half Marathon, Yorkshire Tough Mudder and the Yorkshire Marathon.

With support from friends and family, he has raised a total of £2588,54.

He said: “It’s a real relief to have finished running for now.

“I feel incredibly proud to have raised this amount in memory of my little boy Seth, for such a brilliant charity to help with the great work they do.

“I’d like thank everyone who has helped, sponsored and supported me this year.”

The couple, who now have daughter Betsy, born last December, wanted to say thank you to Sands for the help it gave them.

Mr Green said: “Losing Seth was absolutely awful.

“I can’t even put it into words. It didn’t feel like it was really happening.

“It was obviously a really hard time for both of us.

“Me and Beki had each other and had our families but some people don’t even have that.

“Sands were there for us to talk to, as they are for any parent going through what we did.

“Just knowing that there was somebody there for us and that we weren’t alone made all the difference.”

Visit www.uk-sands.org to find out more.