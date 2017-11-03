Posties to deliver funds for their former colleague

A group of posties will extend their delivery round to raise money in support of their friend .

Around 40 postmen and women, based at Whitwood Delivery Office, will take part in a sponsored walk for former colleague Peter Carey, who has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

They will make their way on a five mile route from the office to Mr Carey’s home town of Normanton, after finishing their morning shift on Friday, November 17.

Walker Lisa Charles said: “Pete is one of the nicest people you could ever wish to meet and this diagnosis has obviously been devastating for him and his family.

“We are doing this walk in support of our friend and to raise awareness about this disease.”

Mr Carey retired in 2012 after 34 years as a postman. He now has difficulty walking and eating as a result of the condition.

Mrs Charles said: “He has been fit and healthy all his life. It’s such a shame. He has walked all that time on his post rounds and then this happens. It’s such a cruel disease.”

Mr Carey hopes to be well enough to join the group for some of the route - and his daughter will also take part.

“Pete was chuffed to bits that we wanted to do this,” Mrs Charles said.

“He said he really wants to try and join in for a bit of it. It gets him so down and he said it really uplifted him to know that we were doing this and raising money and awareness.”

The walkers are aiming to raise £500 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

To donate, visit www.sponsorme.co.uk/lisacharles