Pool homes plan a step forward

Affordable housing is a step nearer to being built in South Elmsall on the site of the old swimming baths.

The site is one of the last relics on Westfield Lane earmarked for demolition, and contractors have been invited to put in their bids to develop the site.

A recent report by the regeneration leader at Wakefield Council, Coun Denise Jeffery, suggested a swift decision was required to help boost the area and halt the persistent vandal attacks.

She said: “The former swimming baths and Westfield Lane hotel site are the last remaining buildings on Westfield Lane that are a reminder of how the area was previously defined has been put out to tender for affordable housing.

“Both sites are in a poor condition and are not only detrimental to the investment and work that we have done in the area but they attract persistent anti-social behaviour.

“Tenders will be awarded on the basis of the land receipt offered and the and quality of the proposal.”

The former pool building, which backs onto Frickley Colliery Welfare Cricket Club, has stood empty for decades and planning permission was given by Wakefield Council in November for demolition.

The move was backed by South Elmsall and South Kirkby Councillor Steve Tulley.

He said at the time: “It closed in 1969 and in the mean time we’ve had the Minsthorpe pool open and close.

“It’s the last eyesore there so it will be a godsend once it’s gone. It was used for storage by a furniture company but it’s now pretty-much derelict.”