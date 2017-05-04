Polling cards sent out for election

Polling cards will begin arriving on doorsteps this weekend, ahead of next month’s General Election.

The cards include details of each voter’s nearest polling station and the times they can vote on Thursday, June 8.

Andrew Wallhead, Acting Returning Officer said: “Poll cards are being delivered to those people who have registered to vote. If you don’t receive yours then you will need to make sure you are registered.

“Even if you think you are already registered, it’s important to double check.

“Many people think they are automatically registered because they pay council tax, but this isn’t true. You can contact the Electoral Services Office to check and ensure you don’t miss out on voting.”

People who have not received their poll cards by May 12 should contact the office on 01924 305023.

The deadline to register to vote is May 22 and people can do so by logging on to www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

For more details, visit www.yourvotematters.co.uk

There are no local elections taking place in the district this year.