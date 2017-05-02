Antony Calvert chosen as Tory election candidate for Wakefield

Antony Calvert has been chosen as the Conservative Party’s general election candidate for Wakefield.

The former councillor, who runs his own property consultancy firm, will stand against sitting Labour MP Mary Creagh in the vote on June 8.

Mr Calvert last stood in the constituency as Tory candidate in the 2015 general election.

He was selected after Prime Minister Theresa May called a snap general election following the referendum vote for the UK to leave the European Union.

Mr Calvert said: “It’s a privilege to once again be the Conservative candidate for Wakefield and I am excited by the campaign ahead.

“Our area needs a local MP who can deliver for Wakefield and this election can also help us get the strong and stable leadership we need to see us through Brexit and beyond.

“I will be working hard to promote our area and bring in jobs and investment and to finally secure a new community stadium.”

Mary Creagh, who chairs the government’s Environmental Audit Committee, won Wakefield at the last election with a majority of 2,600.

Polls put the Conservatives more than 20 points ahead of Labour after this election was called.

But latest estimates show the Tory lead slipped by around seven points.