Police to increase patrols for Hallowe'en

Police have urged trick or treaters to think about vulnerable members of the community as the force gears up for one of its busiest nights of the year.

It has created special posters which residents can download from the West Yorkshire Police website and display in their windows to make it clear that they do not want callers.

Chief Supt Hussain said: “West Yorkshire Police will have an increased police presence in place to offer reassurance, particularly to vulnerable residents, and to ensure people taking part in the festivities can have fun while respecting the wishes of others.

“What some people see as a bit of harmless fun can cause a great deal of anxiety for vulnerable people and Hallowe’en isn’t always an enjoyable time for all.

“Parents are asked to keep an eye on their children and encourage them to visit the homes of friends and neighbours rather than strangers.”

On Halloween last year, calls made to West Yorkshire Police via 999 and 101 were up by 16 per cent compared to an average day of the week, with 999 calls alone rising by 500.