Police target ‘downright dangerous’ anti-social motorbike riding

Anti-social bikers have been permanently taken off the road after motorcycle seizures across the district.

Police officers seized eight bikes last month as part of an ongoing operation to stamp out illegal off road and anti-social riding.

A man spotted pulling wheelies in Ossett was among several people issued with penalty tickets.

And men from Wakefield, Castleford and South Elmsall were taken to court for offences including riding a motorbike without insurance and driving while disqualified.

The Castleford man was jailed for 20 weeks and the other two each received eight penalty points.

Inspector Helen Brear of the Wakefield North West Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Patrols by our own off road police officers in Wakefield have been a real asset in helping crack down on illegal off road riding, and the off road team have achieved some excellent results over the last month.

“Residents can see that we are catching and convicting people for these offences with those put before the courts facing either heavy fines or prison time.

“Illegal, anti-social bike riding is upsetting to residents and downright dangerous, and we continue to prioritise catching those who think they can behave in this fashion.”

In the South East of the district, police have been conducting extra patrols in hotspot areas and have made tackling off-road biking a team priority.

Similar work is ongoing around Wakefield city.

And officers are appealing for anyone with information which could help them identify anti-social riders to come forwards.

People can contact their local NPT on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymous on 0800 555 111.

Reports can also be made to wakefield.central@westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk wakefield.nwest@westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk normanton@westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk castleford@westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk pontefract@westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk and southeast.npt@westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk